Noem criticizes student food bank backed by Christian organizations

Gov. Kristi Noem has criticized a grocery-style food bank that provides families with essentials, teaches skills, encourages good behavior for students, and is backed by Christian organizations.
“There’s no such thing as a free lunch,” Noem posted Sunday from her government Twitter account in response to a tweet about the a food bank from Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations for President Trump.
Noem’s tweet included an image of Milton Friedman, a free market economist who had a book published in 1975 with the same title as the quote tweeted Sunday.
“A Texas school (district) opened a free grocery store to help disadvantaged students. The student-run store allows students to ‘buy’ essentials without money. ‘If we can make our food pantries look like a grocery store ... we can keep dignity in people,’” Haley wrote Saturday while sharing an NBC article about the program.
Although Noem says she’s not planning on running for president, she and Haley are considered possible Republican candidates for the 2024 election.
Noem and Haley both gave speeches at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting in Florida on Jan. 7. The content and reception of their speeches were contrasted in an article by the New York Times.
“When a committee member took an informal survey on whose closed-door speech on Thursday members had liked better, that of Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota or of Nikki R. Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, the response was clear. The party officials preferred Ms. Noem’s, because she had not criticized Mr. Trump as Ms. Haley did in her remarks, a Republican familiar with the sampling said,” the article says.
Noem made her tweet the same day she was duck hunting in Arkansas with her daughter, Kassidy, and Rep. Bruce Westerman, according to an Instagram post by Kassidy. The governor went duck hunting there last month with the state’s lieutenant governor, according to his Instagram. Westerman appears to be in that photo as well.
Noem’s office did not respond to an email asking why she criticized the food bank.
The program
The grocery-style food bank is located at Linda Tutt High School in Sanger, a town about 50 miles north of Dallas. It opened in November and is stocked with fresh and dry food, laundry detergent, soap and other necessities.
The store is open to district students and employees three days a week and to the wider community once a week, according to a Jan. 2 NBC article. About 43% of the Sanger school district’s 2,750 students come from families who are financially strained, the article says.
Principal Anthony Love saw that more families were struggling with having enough food due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy so he reached out to Paul Juarez, executive director of First Refuge Ministries.
First Refuge Ministries is a Christian-based nonprofit that operates a food pantry, dental clinic, medical clinic and provides other health services as well as affordable counseling.
It was Juarez’s idea to create the grocery-style food bank within the school.
“‘If we can make our food pantries look like a grocery store’ and give people a card to shop with as they would at any other place then ‘we can keep dignity in people,’” Juarez told NBC.
Juarez’s idea was backed with a grant from Texas Health Resources, which identified Sanger as a food-insecure area.
Texas Health Resources is a large Christian-based nonprofit that provides health care in north Texas through hospitals, wellness centers, home health care and other services. Its roots are with the Presbyterian and United Methodist churches.
The $300,000 grant was also used to hire a school counselor, nurse and resource navigators.
The pantry is stocked through donations from First Refuge Ministries, First Baptist Church in Sanger and the Albertsons grocery store chain, according to a Dec. 17 article by NBC’s station in Dallas-Fort Worth. A chalkboard at the store — pictured in Jan. 4 story in the Dallas Morning News — also thanks the Denton County Commission but it’s unclear what role it played.
Students are given 40-65 points each week based on the size of their families. Store items cost between one and three points.
Juarez said the point system prevents students from feeling embarrassed about needing assistance.
"It won't embarrass them that they have to — from time to time — go to a food pantry," he told NBC.
Students can earn extra points by working on-campus jobs or receiving staff referrals for positive academic and social behavior.
On-campus jobs include working as mentors or assistants, and in the school garden and at the store. The store has five student positions, including three managerial ones. Students have to apply for the job and provide two references in order to gain real-world experience, Love said.
“I grew up with a lot of family living in my house, so we didn’t have a lot of food growing up,” sophomore and store manager Nathan Wright told the Dallas Morning News. “So I think it’s really great. We’re helping the community and giving to those who are in need.”
Child food insecurity is linked to negative health, school and economic outcomes, according to a 2009 study published by Feeding America.
