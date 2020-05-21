Noem declines to say if checkpoint issue connected to KXL pipeline as man camp gets built

The governor said she doesn’t regret it because “it’s very important that we have clarity in this area to make sure that we are upholding the law and we know whose jurisdiction is in each situation that these checkpoints are in.”

“With every action that we take and that the tribes take, they’re setting precedent, so we can’t just look at this situation in a virus and a pandemic,” Noem continued. “If we allow checkpoints to shut down traffic in this situation then we are setting precedent for that to happen far into the future in many other situations as well.”

The Journal then asked if the future situation she’s worried about is tribes blocking KXL vehicles.

Noem responded that the pipeline is not crossing through tribal land but “there could be vehicles that pass through these areas.”

“That build will be happening in the coming months if things proceed the way that they are,” Noem said about the KXL Pipeline. “And I’ve been long dedicated to to making sure that it is a peaceful build and that law and order is upheld.”

The tribes say the pipeline passes through lands promised to the Oceti Sakowin in now-broken treaties, and a spill could impact their water sources. And the Rosebud Sioux Tribe says the pipeline does cross land it owns mineral and surface rights to, according to a March 1 story by SDPB.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.