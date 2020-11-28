Noem, DOC haven't changed mind about early prison releases during pandemic

The actions target prisoners who are elderly, medically vulnerable, pregnant, non-violent, serving time for probation or parole violations, and/or are near the end of their sentence or parole date. The reviews and releases occurred via court orders, court hearings, legislation, transfer to home confinement or parole, special reviews or executive action by the prison system, and executive orders and commutations from governors.

Kristin Love, from Box Elder, would like her loved one to be released from the minimum-security facility since he's serving time for non-violent property crimes and has high blood pressure and heart problems.

"People who are non-violent offenders, I feel they should be released,” Love said. "Those in minimum are already set to be released within next several years ... why not put them on supervised parole or ankle monitors?"

Love says lower prison populations will help since it means people can be spread out more and staff have more room for isolated quarantine areas.