Noem, lawmakers far apart on cost of industrial hemp program

Lawmakers' estimates were more frugal: $250,000 for the program, with about $80,000 of that covered by licenses and fees paid by hemp farmers and processors.

Noem's staffers indicated that the lower estimate would not meet her demands for the hemp program.

The governor vetoed a bill to legalize hemp last year and made it clear she intended to veto the proposal this year because it could lead to the legalization of marijuana. But just before the session began, she changed her position and said she would allow industrial hemp if it is regulated by “four guardrails” to provide for enforcement, regulation, transportation permitting and funding.

The governor's office helped write this year's bill, and it meets the first three requirements.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said hemp legalization would create an immediate need to expand the state's drug testing lab storage space and equipment to determine if the THC levels in hemp rise above the 0.3% allowed by federal Department of Agriculture guidelines. THC is the compound that produces a high in marijuana.

The legislator's estimate is based on information from neighboring states such as Montana and Nebraska that rely on tests that only determine if cannabis has THC levels above 1% or send samples to out-of-state labs.