Noem made ’180’ on state’s stance on checkpoints, lawmaker says

Noem said during her Monday news conference that she’s been hosting regular calls with legislators to provide updates and answer any questions about the checkpoints and other COVID-19 issues. Maher agreed there's been communication but said she never brought up the possibility of issuing an ultimatum.

For more than a month “we’ve had ongoing conversations with the tribes hoping to see some kind of resolution and that’s still what I would hope to see,” Noem said Monday. “But we will be taking (legal) actions so that we can get some clarity on how to move forward.”

Noem said ranchers, property owners, drivers delivering essential services and others have not been allowed to visit or cross the reservations. Maher agreed with Noem and listed four businesses that were unable to drive through the reservation to make essential deliveries. Tribal leaders say these groups aren't being blocked and all drivers making essential deliveries are allowed to enter.

“I don’t think checkpoints are a good idea on state and federal highways,” Noem said Monday when asked if the state would support such checkpoints if she gains confidence that these groups and services are allowed.