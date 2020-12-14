Noem meeting with Trump on Monday instead of voting for him in Electoral College

Gov. Kristi Noem was scheduled to vote for President Donald Trump during the Electoral College on Monday but will instead meet with him in person.
Noem is meeting with Trump in Washington, D.C., and is expected to meet with First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday, according to her spokesman Ian Fury. He did not explain what they would be talking about.
Noem’s change in her Monday schedule comes after a weekend of duck hunting in Arkansas, meeting with a Florida opioid-awareness activist on an airplane in South Dakota, and receiving an award in D.C.
None of the three events were announced ahead of time. The state plane — which can only be used for official government business — was not used during any of Noem’s weekend travel, Fury said.
Noem, an ardent supporter of Trump, is being replaced by Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, Bob Mercer of KELO reported on Saturday. The change was not publicly announced by any South Dakota official.
Kea Warne, deputy Secretary of State, said Monday that she learned about the swap mid-week last week but was not given a reason for the change.
South Dakota’s electors met noon Central Time at the Capitol Building, Warne said. The two other electors — Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden and Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg — began the meeting by voting to replace Noem with Lederman before unanimously voting for Trump.
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive 306 votes over Trump’s 232.
Fury did not respond when asked if Noem believes Biden won in a fair and free election without widespread voter fraud or a rigged election. Noem had not acknowledged Biden’s victory as of last Tuesday, Fury posted on Twitter.
The U.S. Supreme Court — which has a conservative majority and three Trump appointees — declined to hear two election cases last week, including a lawsuit supported by Ravnsborg asking the court to prevent Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from voting in the Electoral College, a move that would have made Trump the winner.
An investigation into Ravnsborg fatally hitting a man with his car Sept. 12 is nearly wrapped up, according to prosecutors.
Arkansas, plane meeting
Noem went duck hunting in Arkansas with the state’s Lieutenant Governor on Friday, according to Instagram posts by Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin.
“So much fun doing some Arkansas duck hunting with my friend and former colleague South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and my son John,” Griffin wrote on Friday. “It was a beautiful morning to enjoy outdoors in The Natural State.”
Noem, who was tagged in the photographs, is seen wading in thigh-deep water and holding ducks with Griffin and his son.
Noem was back in South Dakota on Saturday where she met on an airplane with Jackie Siegel, a Florida-based socialite and opioid-awareness activist. Siegel posted a photograph with Noem that appears to have been taken on a small, private plane.
“What an amazing day! Today I met with Gov. Kristi Noem in South Dakota to talk about how Victoria’s Voice Foundation can save lives in South Dakota,” Siegel posted on Saturday. "As a mom and governor she is passionate about preventing senseless deaths from the drug epidemic like Victoria. So grateful for the time spent together today.”
Siegel’s daughter Victoria was 18 when she died from a drug overdose in in 2015. The Victoria’s Voice Foundation created a teen drug prevention program, educates teens through social media influencers and school speakers, and advocates for drug policy reform and naloxone access.
Siegel, whose husband David created Westgate Resorts, starred in “The Queen of Versailles,” a 2012 documentary that follows the Siegel’s as they build their Florida mansion, which is one of the largest and most expensive in the U.S.
Noem’s three children and son-in-law were also on the plane, according to an Instagram post by Kassidy Noem.
Fury did not answer a question about how this meeting came to be and whether Siegel will be getting involved in any South Dakota drug prevention campaign.
DC award
Noem was in D.C. on Sunday to receive the Mother of Influence award from Mom’s for America.
“Honored to receive this award from Mom’s for America. My legacy will be my children,” Noem wrote on a Monday morning Twitter post.
Mom’s for America is conservative nonprofit that formed in 2004 with a mission “to build a foundation of liberty in the homes of America, through the mothers of America, to raise a new generation of patriots, and heal our nation from the inside out," according to its website.
Noem attended the award ceremony with her husband, three children and son-in-law, Breitbart reported. The nonprofit praised Noem’s approach to the pandemic while Noem spoke about her family, including how her life changed after her father’s fatal farm accident.
Mom’s for America encouraged people to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally Saturday in DC and has been spreading conspiracy theories about the election on its social media pages, such as claiming there was widespread voter fraud during the Nov. 3 election and that Trump actually won in a landslide.
USA Today falsely reported that Noem was set to speak at the Saturday rally, Fury wrote on Twitter. Noem was invited to speak but declined, he said.
Fury did not respond when asked if Noem supports the election conspiracy theories shared by Mom’s For America, and why she declined to speak at the rally but accept the award.
Noem’s family appears to remain in D.C. with her. On Monday morning her daughter Kennedy posted a photo on Instagram of the lobby of the Trump Hotel.
The Governor was in D.C. last month where she spoke at the dinner for new Republicans in Congress and met with Attorney General William Barr and the secretaries of labor, energy and the interior.
