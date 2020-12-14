Noem meeting with Trump on Monday instead of voting for him in Electoral College

Gov. Kristi Noem was scheduled to vote for President Donald Trump during the Electoral College on Monday but will instead meet with him in person.

Noem is meeting with Trump in Washington, D.C., and is expected to meet with First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday, according to her spokesman Ian Fury. He did not explain what they would be talking about.

Noem’s change in her Monday schedule comes after a weekend of duck hunting in Arkansas, meeting with a Florida opioid-awareness activist on an airplane in South Dakota, and receiving an award in D.C.

None of the three events were announced ahead of time. The state plane — which can only be used for official government business — was not used during any of Noem’s weekend travel, Fury said.

Noem, an ardent supporter of Trump, is being replaced by Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, Bob Mercer of KELO reported on Saturday. The change was not publicly announced by any South Dakota official.

Kea Warne, deputy Secretary of State, said Monday that she learned about the swap mid-week last week but was not given a reason for the change.