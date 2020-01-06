Noem names replacement for Stace Nelson in Legislature

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday that she has appointed Rep. Kyle Schoenfish to fill the District 19 vacancy in the state Senate that was held by Stace Nelson, who announced his resignation in November.

Noem also appointed Marty Overweg to succeed Schoenfish, a Scotland resident who has been in the House since 2013.

Overweg, a New Holland native, owns and operates Overweg Feed and Wagner Feed Supply. He and his wife have five children and nine grandchildren.

“I am thankful for the input of the people in District 19 as we’ve worked toward this decision,” Noem said in a press release. “Kyle and Marty are pillars in their communities and have excellent records of service. I am confident they will represent their district with boldness and innovation. I look forward to working with them in the weeks and months to come.”

Both appointments are effective immediately.

Nelson of Fulton was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2010 and to the state Senate in 2016. He easily won re-election in 2018 over Democratic challenger Arden Wek.

In a letter sent to newspapers in his district that announced his plans to resign, Nelson recommended that Noem appoint Michael Boyle, a pastor from Parkston, as his replacement.

