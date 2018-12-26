The chairman of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe has been selected by Gov.-elect Kristi Noem to be South Dakota’s next secretary of Tribal Relations.
David Flute will finish his term as chairman next week. In that role, he negotiated a Tribal-State Tax Agreement and spearheaded several economic growth initiatives on the reservation, according to a press release from Noem’s office.
“David Flute’s knowledge and passion for Indian Country will be instrumental in our work to empower tribes, enhance public safety on reservations, and maintain pressure on the IHS to address the ongoing tribal health-care crisis,” Noem said in the press release.