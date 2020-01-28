Noem prepares to again introduce 'riot-boosting' legislation

Noem argues that her new proposal uses the “narrowest” definitions of “incitement to riot” to protect people and property while also protecting free speech, according to the memo she sent to lawmakers. It seeks to replace the law’s current definition of “incitement to riot” that the judge found unconstitutional with language that would allow people to be prosecuted for “urging” a riot.

It includes “instigating, inciting, or directing” violence as examples of urging, but leaves out the word “threatening” that was included in an earlier draft. The governor argues that the proposal will pass what’s known as the Brandenburg test for free speech, which stipulates that authorities can’t prosecute speech unless the speech intends to cause a crime, is likely to cause it, and the crime is imminent.

Noem also wants to revive civil penalties for “riot-boosting,” or inciting a riot. The law would make it possible for the state, counties or other municipalities to make people personally liable for rioting. The governor said that would make it possible for the state or counties to recoup damages from riots.

Last year, the Legislature passed the riot-boosting act three days after it was introduced.

Several lawmakers said they will be taking more time to consider the governor’s proposal this year, especially after the state had to pay $145,000 in legal fees as part of the settlement with the ACLU.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0