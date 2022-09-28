Noem promises grocery tax repeal if she's reelected

Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign stop with state employees, state legislators and Corey Lewandowski Wednesday morning at Rapid City’s Dakota Butcher.

The Republican governor said if reelected, she promised to repeal the state’s grocery tax after saying gas and food prices have increased since President Joe Biden took office.

“One of my jobs in this state has always been to build stronger families, to also go out and to fight federal government intrusion, and we’re taking that action today,” Noem said. “Today I am promising that we will follow through and deliver the largest tax cut in the history of the state of South Dakota.”

Noem said the tax cut in the past has received broad support from legislators and looks forward to helping them get this “across the finish line as well.” She said it would push $100 million to families to help them with their budget.

During the 2022 Legislative session, the Republican majority Senate did not support a Democratic proposal to reduce the 4.5% tax on groceries. Noem did not publicly support the bill, either. The measure passed the House but did not make it through the Senate.

State Rep. Jamie Smith, Noem's Democratic challenger for governor, said in a tweet Wednesday that his party's proposal would have saved each South Dakota family $468 a year on groceries.

South Dakota is one of three states that currently taxes groceries at the full state sales tax rate. Sales taxes in South Dakota generate more than $1 billion annually and provide about 60% of the state’s general fund revenues.

Noem said the state’s strong revenues and economy would allow for the repeal because of conservative fiscal management. She said the state also has the fastest growth in housing developments across the state, and a 2.3% unemployment rate.

She said the state’s revenues have been breaking records for growth since she’s been in office — the sales tax revenue has been up 12%, there was a $115.5 million budget surplus and South Dakota’s reserve funds have grown $422.6 million.

“We put historic amounts into those reserve funds to be prepared for the future,” she said. “But listen, all of that money isn’t the government’s, it’s the people of South Dakota’s. It belongs to those people and we need to always allow people to keep more money in their pockets.”

She said she has dedicated her efforts to cutting taxes. According to the Associated Press, Noem proposed modest cuts including cuts to the state’s bingo taxes and fees that represented less than $40,000 in annual revenue.

Noem called up Denise Maher, one of the founding members of South Dakota Strong and mother of three college graduates, and Jennifer Beving, a mother of three that home schools her children.

Maher said her children, who are all in their 20s and graduated from college, are struggling.

“The cost of living for our kids is astronomical from when we were younger and starting out,” she said. “I was sitting around a dinner table, our children talked about (they) can’t afford to live (or) afford the cost of rent. … All of it is just an unbearable burden for young adults.”

She said they’re excited about the possible repeal because groceries are large pieces of living expenses.

Beving said the money that could be saved could make the difference between keeping children in sports and other activities and being able to travel to let them compete.

After the press conference, Beving said her family on average can spend between $800 to $1,000 on groceries. She said she has a family of five and because they home school, they cook three meals a day at home.

“That’s a huge amount of money for our family that’s going to stay in our bank accounts,” she said. “I think especially for people that are living paycheck to paycheck or single parents that it becomes even more significant for those kidneys of families.”

Rany Gruenwald, owner of Dakota Butcher, said if the repeal is enacted, it would be huge for everyone struggling or trying to make ends meet. He said as a business owner, he has noticed his employees are concerned about bills and gas prices, especially since many drive to and from Watertown and small communities.

Gruenwald said he couldn’t think of any concerns, but as long as the state doesn’t spend like the federal government and the state government continues to manage money, South Dakota will be in great shape.

Ian Fury, Noem’s campaign spokesperson, said state employees who were present would not be able to speak in an official state capacity and were present as private citizens upon a request to speak with Steve Westra, commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and member of Noem’s executive team.

Fury also said Lewandowski was present because he “volunteers to give the governor some advice on occasion.”

Noem, Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint will debate at 6 p.m. Friday on KOTA-TV and KEVN-TV in Rapid City.