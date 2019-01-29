Legislative committee members are still mulling over a bill from the governor’s office which would require high school students to pass a United States citizenship exam in order to graduate after getting pushback from lobbyists at a Monday, Jan. 28, hearing.
Republican Gov. Kristi Noem was met with a standing ovation by legislators when she proposed the requirement at her first State of the State address earlier this month. Three weeks later on Monday, Jan. 28, the House Education committee heard mixed reactions to House Bill 1066 from education lobbyists.
Lobbyists representing home-schooled and special-education interest groups said the test would pose an extra burden on home-schooling parents and special-needs students. Those representing public schools retorted that adding testing requirements for some students and not others would be unfair.
Representatives of the state’s technical schools also pushed back when an amendment was floated which would have required students to pass the exam in order to enroll in any South Dakota state colleges or technical schools. The requirement could be a deterrent for out-of-state prospective students, they argued.
The committee ultimately ran out of time and deferred action until their next meeting on Wednesday.
The committee also debated House Bill 1065, also filed at the request of the governor’s office, which would eliminate current state testing requirements for home-schooled students in fourth, eighth and 11th grades. HB 1065 was welcomed by home-schooling lobbyists who say the tests are burdensome, but some committee members were skeptical, and questioned how the state could track home-schooled students' progress without standardized testing.
Committee members tied in an attempt to pass the bill with a 7-7 vote, but a motion to defer the bill until the 41st day — essentially killing the bill — failed, leaving the bill in limbo until the committee meets again later this week.