Despite Gov. Kristi Noem’s strong approval ratings, legislators, lobbyists and other political officials interviewed by South Dakota News Watch point to turbulence behind the scenes in the administration with more than three years left in her second and final term.

Noem has struggled to find a sixth chief of staff after the June departure of Florida native Mark Miller, her former general counsel and anti-abortion czar who returned to the Pacific Legal Foundation, his former employer. His exit came on the heels of a rocky 2023 legislative session following Noem’s re-election last November with 62% of the vote over Democrat Jamie Smith.

Also gone is deputy chief of staff Rachel Oglesby, a Maryland native who was seen as Miller’s likely successor before bolting in May to work for the Center for the American Worker in Washington, a division of the America First Policy Institute.

The departures of Miller and Oglesby continue a trend of out-of-state staffers coming and going from the governor’s office, detached from the institutional knowledge and relationship-building that past aides leveraged to pursue policy goals.

“It’s not a concern of mine, but it sure should be a concern to the governor,” said Republican Lee Schoenbeck, President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

“To have a lack of staffers that know South Dakota and understand the issues — that ought to concern her a lot. It’s a tough gig being Kristi Noem’s chief of staff. I don’t think it’s a job that has a long shelf life. [Miller] is an easy-going guy and probably had the right personality to handle that for as long as he did.”

Schoenbeck said that Oglesby was a “real talent” and will be missed. The fact that she left at a time when the chief of staff position was becoming available reflects the turbulent nature of working under Noem, a former state legislator and U.S. representative whose leadership style is characterized as “demanding” by those who know her well.

“The governor is hardworking all of the time, and [chief of staff] is a very demanding job,” said former Republican House Speaker Tim Rave, who worked closely with Noem in the Legislature before she won her U.S. House seat in 2010.

“I can’t imagine the demand that puts on your personal schedule. I don’t know how long is not enough or too long or whatever, but [Noem] is on the go all the time and it’s demanding. That doesn’t mean it’s good or bad. It just is what it is.”

There has also been upheaval in Noem’s Cabinet, with Governor’s Office of Economic Development Commissioner Steve Westra, Health Secretary Joan Adam, Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson and Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill all leaving in the past year.

Westra, a Sioux Falls businessman and former state legislator who resigned in April, told News Watch that the ambitious nature of Noem’s agenda contributes to staff and Cabinet turnover.

“The time in office for any elected official is short,” said Westra, who served on Noem’s transition team following the 2018 election.

“When you have a busy agenda and you want to do a lot of things, you run quickly. In doing so, let’s be honest, sometimes there’s a burnout factor. Public service can be tough and it’s also very thankless.”

Others note the fact that Noem suffered several embarrassing setbacks in the last legislative session, including a failure to fulfill her campaign pledge to repeal the state grocery tax. Lawmakers from her own party also rejected efforts — spearheaded by Oglesby — to expand paid family leave for state workers along with grant funding for private businesses.

That failed proposal was based on a program in New Hampshire, home base of informal policy adviser and former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who remains part of Noem’s increasingly limited inner circle.

Several individuals from Noem’s Cabinet and staff and the private sector have turned down the job of chief of staff since Miller’s departure, News Watch’s analysis found. That delay in filling a key role has complicated Noem’s attempts to bolster her executive stature as she eyes her next political chapter and the upcoming session in Pierre.

Multiple interview requests from News Watch to Ian Fury, the governor’s communications director, went unanswered. Noem told reporters during a July 12 press conference that she’s “not in a rush” to name a new chief of staff.

“We’ve got a great team and I think we are functioning very, very well,” she said. “So you may have to wait a while.”

Rave, president of the South Dakota Board of Regents and CEO of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, declined to call Noem’s staff turnover a problem.

But he noted that reliance on aides who lack South Dakota backgrounds can complicate the process of working with legislators and coordinating state agencies.

“Someone coming from out of state certainly faces hurdles that someone from in state does not — no one can argue that,” Rave told News Watch. “It’s no different from saying, ‘Tim, you know about South Dakota politics — why don’t you go to California, and I want you to understand all the nuances of the California Legislature and try to navigate that.’ So it’s hard. South Dakota is very relationship driven. You come in with some hurdles.”

Critics point to the administration’s fumbling of the carbon pipeline project controversy, putting Noem in a quandary between ethanol advancements and the rights of South Dakota landowners.

The governor has blamed legislators for failing to pass bills addressing eminent domain during the 2023 session, rankling those who accuse her of staying on the sidelines out of political expediency rather than leading on the issue.

“It would help if she wasn’t always the victim and actually owned up to mistakes that she’s made,” said South Dakota Freedom Caucus chair and Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward from Harrisburg. He supported legislation to prohibit the use of eminent domain to access land for carbon pipelines.

“She could have said, ‘I know these landowners are getting tread upon, and we do need to change state law,’ but she doesn’t go down that road. She blames it on the Legislature. I’m not sure who’s advising her, but no matter what the issue is, it’s always somebody else’s fault.”

This article was produced by South Dakota News Watch, a non-profit journalism organization located online at sdnewswatch.org.