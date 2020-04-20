Noem says state lacks COVID-19 testing supplies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota has enough machines for needed testing for the coronavirus but is lacking the supplies to do the tests, Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday in a news conference.

Noem also said she had a conversation with Vice President Mike Pence on Monday morning about the shortage.

"We do have more capacity and machines that are across the state. What my communication has been with the administration is that I can have the machines, but I need the supplies to run the machines," Noem said. "I've been actively advocating for the supplies specific to the equipment we have here in South Dakota."

The governor said the lack of supplies is making it challenging to address COVID-19 outbreaks across the state.

"Especially in light of the situation we have with hot spots, in order to expertly address those and aggressively go after situations like that, I have to have the supplies available," Noem said. "We're continuously working with the administration to secure the supplies that we need to use the capacity we have in place, but also working with the outside sources and private suppliers."

Noem said the state is "doing well" overall though.