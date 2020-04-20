Noem says state lacks COVID-19 testing supplies

South Dakota has enough machines for needed testing for the coronavirus but is lacking the supplies to do the tests, Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday in a news conference.
Noem also said she had a conversation with Vice President Mike Pence on Monday morning about the shortage.
"We do have more capacity and machines that are across the state. What my communication has been with the administration is that I can have the machines, but I need the supplies to run the machines," Noem said. "I've been actively advocating for the supplies specific to the equipment we have here in South Dakota."
The governor said the lack of supplies is making it challenging to address COVID-19 outbreaks across the state.
"Especially in light of the situation we have with hot spots, in order to expertly address those and aggressively go after situations like that, I have to have the supplies available," Noem said. "We're continuously working with the administration to secure the supplies that we need to use the capacity we have in place, but also working with the outside sources and private suppliers."
Noem said the state is "doing well" overall though.
"I would like to be a lot more aggressive, so that why I am continuing to advocate for more supplies. That's been my message to the vice president," Noem said. "While the vast majority of the state is doing very well, we do have concerns in areas of the state that are hot spots, and we are aggressively testing there."
Medical board established
Noem announced Monday the formation of a Medical Review Committee to look at President Trump's re-opening plan for America.
"This committee will be a part of making sure that we're looking at that and applying those recommendations that are coming from the White House to South Dakota, to see what steps can be taken here in South Dakota," she said.
The committee will be comprised of Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Avera Health Chief Medical Officer Dave Erickson, Avera Medical Group Chief Medical Officer Kevin Post, Monument Health President/CEO Paulette Davidson, Monument Health Chief Medical Officer Brad Archer, Sanford Health Sioux Falls President Paul Hanson and Sanford Health Sioux Falls Chief Medical Officer Allison Suttle.
Predicted peak unchanged
Noem said South Dakota's peak of COVID-19 cases is still projected for mid-June.
"I know that warm weather is coming and that a lot of people are getting antsy to get through this COVID-19 virus. I just want to remind everybody that we all want to get back to normal, but we still have to continue our mitigation efforts for several more weeks," she said.
The governor said she understands the economic concern with growing unemployment, furloughed health employees and the closure of Smithfield Foods are tough, but health precautions still need to be taken to mitigate the spread of the virus.
"Everything I have been talking about for weeks, we need to continue to do to make sure we are continuing to flatten that curve," Noem said. "We're in a good spot in South Dakota. We're being aggressive in making sure that people are taking the personal responsibility to be disciplined in their actions each and every day in how they conduct their way of life. That's why I'm continuing to remind you about your responsibility."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
