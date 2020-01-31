Noem seeks to streamline permitting for large feedlots

The Republican governor announced on Friday a bill that would establish statewide protocols for the permitting process for feedlots and other projects. Speaking at the Black Hills Stock Show in Rapid City, she said it would bring “consistency and predictability” to the permitting process.

"Section one of the legislation will talk about and define who really is an appellant is in these situations. It has to be someone who is legitimately grieved," Gov. Noem said. "Section two requires a conditional use permit. Section three will give the counties more direction on how the process should work. Section four will give the board of adjustment a chance to approve the certification while considering if the conditional use requirements are met. And section five deals with adjacent properties, which is something that wasn't clarified in the past."