Noem seeks to streamline permitting for large feedlots

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is pushing a streamlined permitting process for feedlots, other agriculture projects and energy development.
The Republican governor announced on Friday a bill that would establish statewide protocols for the permitting process for feedlots and other projects. Speaking at the Black Hills Stock Show in Rapid City, she said it would bring “consistency and predictability” to the permitting process.
"Section one of the legislation will talk about and define who really is an appellant is in these situations. It has to be someone who is legitimately grieved," Gov. Noem said. "Section two requires a conditional use permit. Section three will give the counties more direction on how the process should work. Section four will give the board of adjustment a chance to approve the certification while considering if the conditional use requirements are met. And section five deals with adjacent properties, which is something that wasn't clarified in the past."
You have free articles remaining.
Feedlots have sparked controversy in communities across the state as the number has grown in recent years. Feedlots, or concentrated animal feeding operations, can hold thousands of animals in a small area.
Opponents complain about environmental and odor problems. Supporters say they bring financial opportunities to rural communities. Noem has supported feedlot operations in the past.
She said her proposal would allow only 14 days for an appeal and a 60-day window for a decision on the appeal and prevent “frivolous lawsuits and people who want to jam up the process” from delaying the project indefinitely. The predictability of permitting will encourage investors, the governor said.
Noem said this measure affects more than just feedlots.
"Obviously, that has been a topic of conversation in the state," she said. "But all of agriculture, processing plants, utility projects, anything that uses conditional use permits will be affected by this legislation."