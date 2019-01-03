Two days ahead of her inauguration, Republican Gov.-elect Kristi Noem has announced her latest staff pick for a policy adviser.
According to a Thursday, Jan. 3, news release, Jason Simmons, who currently works as the South Dakota Legislative Research Council (SDLRC)'s principal fiscal analyst, will work as a policy adviser for Noem in her incoming administration.
Simmons has worked with the SDLRC since 2013, where he worked on legislation and developing the state budget. Prior to his time with the SDLRC, he worked as a utilities analyst with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
Simmons is also a partial owner of his family’s livestock and small grain farm near his hometown of New Underwood, east of Rapid City.
Noem has named several other policy advisers and analysts over the past few weeks as she transitions into the governor's office, including her daughter Kennedy Noem, who will work as a policy analyst.