Noem, Smith agree to September gubernatorial debate

Noem and Smith

Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and state Rep. Jamie Smith, the Democratic lawmaker challenging her in the November election for governor, agreed Wednesday to a September debate in Rapid City.

The Republican governor's campaign said she would participate in just one debate, accepting an invitation for one co-hosted by Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN on Sept. 30.

Smith immediately told The Associated Press he would participate and criticized Noem for not participating in more face-to-face exchanges.

“That’s unfortunate that she only wants to get out and talk about the issues that affect South Dakota one time,” he said.

Noem is running for reelection after a first term that vaulted her into national prominence among Republicans for her mostly hands-off approach to COVID-19 restrictions. She has become a polarizing figure in the heavily-Republican state and Smith is trying to challenge her for seeming to have political ambitions beyond South Dakota.

Noem also released a letter to Smith, saying, "Voters deserve the opportunity to hear from the two of us on a wide variety of issues, especially those on which we do not see eye-to-eye. I look forward to a spirited, fact-driven conversation, and I trust that you hope for the same.”

