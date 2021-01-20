 Skip to main content
Noem, Thune and Johnson attend President Biden's inauguration
Noem, Thune and Johnson attend President Biden's inauguration

012120-nws-noem

Gov. Kristi Noem wears a mask and red coat at Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. 

 Photo courtesy Igor Bobic's Twitter

Gov. Kristi Noem attended Joe Biden's presidential inauguration today after campaigning for Donald Trump and calling the results of the 2020 election "rigged."

“President Trump deserved his day in court — the same opportunity afforded to Al Gore. President Trump got that opportunity, and today, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President," Noem spokesman Ian Fury said before Joe Biden in was sworn in as the nation's 46th president.

Fury did not respond when asked if Noem still believes the election was rigged or fraudulent. 

Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson also attended the event. 

Rep. Johnson and son at inauguration

South Dakota Congressional Representative Dusty Johnson and his 15-year-old son Max were among the guests who arrived early at the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Wednesday morning.
012120-nws-noem

South Dakota Sen. John Thune (right) and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer attend Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

The public learned Noem was in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday after she posted photos of herself with members of the South Dakota National Guard sent there to provide security after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The purpose of Noem's visit became clear after reporters attending the inauguration took photos of a chair with her name on it, and then posted a photo of her and her daughter at the event. Noem was wearing a mandatory mask and red jacket. 

Other governors attending included Doug Ducey of Arizona, Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, according to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

This story will be updated throughout the day. 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

