Noem, Thune and Johnson attend President Biden's inauguration

Gov. Kristi Noem attended Joe Biden's presidential inauguration today after campaigning for Donald Trump and calling the results of the 2020 election "rigged."

“President Trump deserved his day in court — the same opportunity afforded to Al Gore. President Trump got that opportunity, and today, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President," Noem spokesman Ian Fury said before Joe Biden in was sworn in as the nation's 46th president.

Fury did not respond when asked if Noem still believes the election was rigged or fraudulent.

Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson also attended the event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The public learned Noem was in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday after she posted photos of herself with members of the South Dakota National Guard sent there to provide security after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The purpose of Noem's visit became clear after reporters attending the inauguration took photos of a chair with her name on it, and then posted a photo of her and her daughter at the event. Noem was wearing a mandatory mask and red jacket.