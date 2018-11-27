Try 3 months for $3
Turbiville

Chuck Turbiville

Gov.-elect Kristi Noem will be appointing a new state representative for Lawrence County by Dec. 3.

In a Tuesday news release, Noem said Lawrence County's House seat was vacated as a result of Rep. Chuck Turbiville's death in October. Turbiville was elected posthumously in Nov. 6's midterm.

Turbiville, a Republican, had served a cumulative 10 years in the Legislature, first from 2005 to 2013, then again from 2017 until his death. He was seeking re-election when he died.

Turbiville was also the mayor of Deadwood, a town of approximately 1,300, for approximately six years.

Noem will be considering nominations until her Dec. 3 deadline.

“Chuck Turbiville’s passing was a great loss to South Dakota, but especially to his district,” said Noem in her release. “I appreciate the proactive input from many within Lawrence County as I move toward appointing a qualified, service-oriented individual to fill this seat."

 

