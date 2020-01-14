Noem to focus on attracting new businesses in State of the State address

PIERRE -- In a preview of her State of the State address, Gov. Kristi Noem released excerpts Monday from her prepared remarks as well as a Facebook video declaring that South Dakota is ready to attract new businesses.

“I want you to know that my main vision for South Dakota and what I want to tell the rest of the country and the world is that our state is open for business,” Noem said in the video.

Growing the economy, according to Noem, is essential for South Dakota’s prosperity.

“Our economy needs to grow. Our children and grandchildren need opportunities to stay here and be successful,” Noem said in the video.

Without getting into specifics in Monday’s statement, Noem pledged to work to fulfill the dream of her father who wanted all of his children to be able to stay and work on the family ranch.

“We must ensure that every South Dakotan can build their life here and make a good living, so they can provide for their families and maintain our traditions and way of life,” Noem said in her remarks.

To protect South Dakota traditions, Noem said she will rely on four pillars: keeping taxes low, limiting government spending, fighting government intrusion, and keeping government open and honest.