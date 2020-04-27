Noem to release 'Back to Normal' plan on Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Kristi Noem will be unveiling a "Back to Normal" plan for the state of South Dakota on Tuesday.

She said the health care task force that she established has new modeling and projection data and she will be making some recommendations based on that new information.

"One result of people moving around more is that the virus will spread more," Gov. Noem said. "That is just a fact. We have been focused on hospitalization rates, and we will continue to track how many people are being treated in hospitals across the state."

She added that people who are concerned that the wider spread of the virus will cause them to become sick could continue to stay home.

Both Noem and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon both expressed hope that the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls - the site responsible for more than 1,000 infections in the state - could get back up and running this week.

"We hope to continue working with Smithfield after they reopen to meet CDC guidelines in the plant," Malsam-Rysdon said.

Noem said the state was helping Smithfield acquire personal protective equipment for employees who need it to do their jobs safely.

