Noem touts business climate, opportunities in State of the State

Noem said she would be willing to sign hemp legislation that has reliable enforcement guidelines; responsible regulations regarding licensing, reporting and inspection; minimum land area requirements; and an appropriate fee structure.

“Those four guardrails I’ve put forward are reasonable,” Noem said at a news conference following her speech. “I think this is the most responsible path forward.”

The governor insists that the program be self-sufficient. Money generated by inspection fees and licensing would be required to pay for the program’s estimated $3.5 million cost.

Meth treatment

Noem got a few scattered laughs from legislators when she told them that last year her administration launched a meth awareness advertising campaign. “I’m sure you’ve heard of it,” Noem said, referring to the “Meth, we’re on it” campaign.

“Whether you liked the ads or not, I can tell you this: I have heard story after story of people talking about the problem,” she said.

The governor asked legislators to grant her request for additional funding for the next phase — intensive treatment programs.

Budget outlook