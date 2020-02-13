Noem wants state's tribes to cooperate on crime, meth

Lester Thompson, the chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, said the tribe entered into the agreement after overweight semitrailers started tearing up tribal highways. He also had concerns about people being trafficked through tribal land.

Thompson said the agreement has worked so far, but he would be cautious about expanding it to allow state law enforcement onto more tribal land.

“You have a people who have had a historically traumatic experience with state law enforcement and its hard to erase that history," said Thompson. "You have to build that trust again.”

Thompson said Noem's push this year to revive “riot boosting” laws ahead of the planned construction of the Keystone XL pipeline strains the state's relationship with the tribes. The laws target people who urge or incite violence, but Native American groups have said it would also silence protesters. Five tribes have voiced opposition to the proposal.

Noem said while they may disagree on that issue, "that doesn’t mean that on every other issue that we can’t continue to work together.”