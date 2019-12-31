Noem wants to improve relationship with lawmakers, grow economy in 2020

SIOUX FALLS | Gov. Kristi Noem said storms, tornadoes and flooding that devastated communities was one of the biggest challenges she faced in her first year in office in a wide-ranging interview in which she promised to focus on growing the economy and improving her working relationship with lawmakers in the new year.

The first-term Republican governor called it "a difficult year, all in all, for the state” due to flooding that strained state resources and had her administration traveling thousands of miles to respond to disasters.

Noem said she had successes, naming her work to encourage foster families, address drug addiction and spread broadband internet access in rural areas.

And she also called herself “teachable,” a nod to some lawmakers who said she failed to communicate well on some policy decisions.

The former congresswoman took office in January last year, and almost as soon as the Legislature ended found herself leading the state's response to severe storms in March and April that laid the foundation for a year of flooding.