Noem warns against complacency, says 'nothing has changed'

Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday she hopes warmer weather and the fact that some states and cities are beginning to relax social distancing guidelines won't cause residents to become complacent.

"I want people to continue to take it seriously," Noem said of the restrictions needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. "With warmer weather, people seem to want to get back to normal quickly."

She said South Dakota's models haven't changed and people should continue to take the action to protect themselves and more vulnerable people in the state.

"We are still in this for the long haul," Noem said. "We still expect our peak in infections and hospitalizations in June. Nothing has changed."

Because of that, she asked residents to continue taking social distancing precautions - keeping six feet between themselves and others and no more than 10 in a gathering among others - to continue to control the number of infections in the state. She said those actions will be needed through May and into June.

The governor also announced at her daily press briefing Friday that she is extending her executive order asking elderly and compromised citizens to stay home in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties where the worst of the outbreak in South Dakota has manifested.