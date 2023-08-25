Governor Kristi Noem and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced this week the final round of funding that will award up to $27 million to connect rural South Dakota to high-speed broadband.

“We are revitalizing small town America with this investment. And we are preserving our way of life,” said Noem. “My vision is to bring high-speed internet to every home and business in South Dakota. No one should have to choose between the modern economy and a life in their hometown. It’s time to finish the job.”

The Connect SD broadband program has connected tens of thousands of households and businesses to high-speed broadband since 2019. Over $269.5 million has been invested into broadband expansion in South Dakota.

South Dakotans should never be left behind because of the small-town way of life they’ve chosen to build for themselves and for their families, said GOED Commissioner Chris Schilken, who applauded the governor's efforts in connecting South Dakotans to the benefits of expanded opportunities in education, entertainment and commerce. Broadband investment continues to be crucial for South Dakota’s workforce development and future economic efforts. The goal is to create vibrant, connected communities across the state.

This is South Dakota’s eighth round of broadband expansion grants since 2019. Grant applications will be available soon on the Connect SD website.