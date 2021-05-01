'Nomadland' proving to be a winner for western South Dakota, too

“It was amazing,” he said. “We knew that Chloe Zhao had shot two other films in South Dakota.”

Hustead said they learned later that McDormand would be in the film — the actress is Hustead’s wife’s favorite.

Hustead said the timing couldn’t be better for the film with Zhao and McDormand winning awards so close to tourist season.

“It will have a very good impact on business this summer,” he said.

He said he’s already seen vehicles from Arizona, New York, California, Washington state and Kentucky, which is unusual for the time of year.

Hustead said the biggest challenge will be staffing this tourist season.

When Wall Drug reopened in June 2020, there were about 120 employees. In 2019, the business had around 200 employees. The goal for 2021 is at least 160.

Reptile Gardens curator Terry Phillip said he spent an entire day filming with the crew. He believes the film and its accolades will be very impactful to the state, the Black Hills and Reptile Gardens.

“You can’t go wrong with that in any way, shape or form,” he said.