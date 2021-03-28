Nonprofit offers troubled women hope and prayers

When Jennifer Pate moved from California to Rapid City to be near her daughter, she faced an uncertain future.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do when I got here,” she said.
Pate said she only had enough money for a plane ticket when she left Yuba City in northern California. She also had a history of drug use that had spanned two decades.
Her first stop in Rapid City was at Working Against Violence, Inc., or WAVI. She stayed there for about a week before learning about Passages Women’s Transitional Living Facility.
Now, Pate has something she didn't have before — hope and prayers.
Passages is a nonprofit with a faith-based, 18-month program modeled after Chrysalis Women’s Transitional Living. It's been open since 2013 and has helped about 155 women who desperately needed it. The current facility on Quincy Street hosts seven women, including Pate.
“While in the house, they have that camaraderie, they’re sisters,” Passages director Marge Beam said.
Pate, who arrived in September, said the application process was simple. She was accepted into the program on Oct. 15. She began developing new routines and went to classes the program offered like Sunday Bible Study.
Then, she found a job.
“I was running around the streets for years. I didn’t know anything about working or structure,” she said. “I don’t know where I’d be without this program.”
Pate said she never imagined being where she is after her “downhill spiral” in a “drug-filled craze.” She said she’s found a relationship with God and plans on staying on as a residential participant for the entire 18 months. Program participants are only required to stay for six months.
“You can’t just be sober, you have to have something to back you up,” she said. “Someone on your side, helping you through it and that’s what this program does.”
Beam said Passages helps women find a relationship with God, teaches them financial responsibility, and works with them through recovery. They also attend weekly classes like the Sunday night Bible study and a life-skills class to help them make “wiser decisions for their life.”
The program, which began in 2008, is modeled after Chrysalis Women’s Transitional Living, which was started by Marsh Tennyson in 2001 from City Light Home for Women and Children for the Boise Rescue Mission. The transitional living program now has three homes in Boise. Passages Women’s Transitional Living has a single rental, but plans to expand to its own facility to host 14 women near First and Denver streets in Rapid City.
The 6,222-square-foot facility will have two women in each bedroom. The $1.25 million facility is planned to break ground this spring. The Rapid City Planning Commission approved an amendment to the conditional use permit for the project during its Thursday meeting.
“I’m just really excited about the new place, to expand and help more women,” Pate said.
Beam said the women mentor newcomers the last three months they're in the program.
Beam started as director of case management for the organization in 2013 and took over executive director duties around 2016. She said she’s the only full-time employee, although there are on-and-off half-time employees.
She said she had a background in education, both teaching and on the administrative side. She said she heard about Passages after she left a job.
“I really always felt a calling to work with women who were struggling,” she said. “It seems like all my life experiences and training have fit together to do this.
She said with the opening of the new building, the organization will try to hire a director of case management full-time. Beam said the organization is in the middle of its annual funding campaign, which ends in April, to help hire additional staff.
Beam said program alumni are welcome to attend classes, and some have come back to volunteer.
Katie Root graduated from the program in November 2019 and now works for Bethany, a faith-based organization that connects families and youth with social services.
Root said she was sentenced to jail in 2018 after a six-year battle with meth addiction.
“I tried to get clean many times and many times I was sober, but it was never recovery,” she said. “I started using again and lost everything. I found myself in jail and homeless, I lost my childhood best friend, I had felony charges, everything that goes with using.”
She said her mother told her about Passages and called the next day. When she got out of jail, she submitted the application and attended a Sunday class.
“When I got there, I felt so ... just ashamed,” she said. “Here, I had chose drugs over my 7-month-old son, knowingly. In that moment in doing that, I realized how deep my addiction ran and I needed to wake up.”
Root said she’s been clean for almost three years, although she still wants to use at times. She said worship music helps her in those moments, and “Yes I Will” by Vertical Worship is the song she listens to the most.
Beam said the graduates who return as volunteers helps reinforce the organization's mission.
“It just makes everything we go through when times are rough worth it,” she said.
To learn more about Passages, call 605-939-0744.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —