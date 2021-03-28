Nonprofit offers troubled women hope and prayers

Beam said program alumni are welcome to attend classes, and some have come back to volunteer.

Katie Root graduated from the program in November 2019 and now works for Bethany, a faith-based organization that connects families and youth with social services.

Root said she was sentenced to jail in 2018 after a six-year battle with meth addiction.

“I tried to get clean many times and many times I was sober, but it was never recovery,” she said. “I started using again and lost everything. I found myself in jail and homeless, I lost my childhood best friend, I had felony charges, everything that goes with using.”

She said her mother told her about Passages and called the next day. When she got out of jail, she submitted the application and attended a Sunday class.

“When I got there, I felt so ... just ashamed,” she said. “Here, I had chose drugs over my 7-month-old son, knowingly. In that moment in doing that, I realized how deep my addiction ran and I needed to wake up.”