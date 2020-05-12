Nonprofits can apply for CARES Act funds, United Way says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nonprofit organizations can apply for a portion of $38,347 in grant money received by Pennington County from the federal government under Phase 37 FY 2019 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, according to officials from United Way of the Black Hills.

Congress has appropriated $120 million to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs. Also they were granted funds under the CARES Act FY 2020 for $54,671.

Pennington County nonprofit organizations must complete an application form, available from United Way of the Black Hills, 621 6th St Suite 100, Rapid City SD 57701. The application deadline is May 22, 2020.

Past recipients of the funding include Church Response, MEALS Program, RC Club for Boys, Feeding SD, WAVI, BH Works, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Youth and Family Services and Kids Against Hunger.