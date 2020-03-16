Nordstrom announces candidacy for Ward 2 City Council

Ritchie Nordstrom, City Alderman Ward 2, announced that he will seek another term for City Council. He has served on the Rapid City Common Council since 2011.
“It is an honor to serve on the Rapid City Council,” Nordstrom said. “Our community has some really exciting opportunities ahead of us that will also present some challenges to work through. I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Nordstrom was born and raised near Madison, South Dakota on a dairy farm. He graduated from Madison-Orland High School prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1967-1971. He was stationed in Japan and Vietnam near Da Nang and Quang Tri with the Navy Seabees Amphibious Construction Battalion-1 (ACB-1) West Pac Battalion and later assisted with a crew that picked up Apollo 14 from the South Pacific.
Nordstrom intends to keep potholes as a top priority. This includes all infrastructure, fixing potholes plus road reconstruction, utility repair and upgrades across the city through his work on the Capital Improvement Planning Committee.
He also wants to continue his advocacy for more enforcement of housing standards across the city, and is advocating for a more coordinated approach to affordable housing development.
“Specifically, I have questions about how we’re defining affordable housing, and if we’re actually accomplishing the goal of creating quality, affordable housing for families in Rapid City," he said.
Nordstrom sees a number of opportunities to coordinate these efforts with organizations working in the Black Hills region.
“I’m looking forward to the results of the transportation survey so we can start to address some of the questions I’ve gotten from constituents about our bus services," he said.
Businesses and institutions are asking for help with public transportation from the north, east, south and west portions of Rapid City and Nordstrom is excited to help address local transportation needs for the community.
The City election will be June 2, 2020. Polling locations for Ward 2 are at The Rapid City Public Library, Bethel Church Atrium, Walter Taylor 4H Bldg- Fairgrounds and South Middle School. Absentee voting begins April 17, 2020, and voters must be registered to vote by May 18 to be eligible to cast a ballot.