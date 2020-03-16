Nordstrom announces candidacy for Ward 2 City Council

Ritchie Nordstrom, City Alderman Ward 2, announced that he will seek another term for City Council. He has served on the Rapid City Common Council since 2011.

“It is an honor to serve on the Rapid City Council,” Nordstrom said. “Our community has some really exciting opportunities ahead of us that will also present some challenges to work through. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Nordstrom was born and raised near Madison, South Dakota on a dairy farm. He graduated from Madison-Orland High School prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1967-1971. He was stationed in Japan and Vietnam near Da Nang and Quang Tri with the Navy Seabees Amphibious Construction Battalion-1 (ACB-1) West Pac Battalion and later assisted with a crew that picked up Apollo 14 from the South Pacific.

Nordstrom intends to keep potholes as a top priority. This includes all infrastructure, fixing potholes plus road reconstruction, utility repair and upgrades across the city through his work on the Capital Improvement Planning Committee.

He also wants to continue his advocacy for more enforcement of housing standards across the city, and is advocating for a more coordinated approach to affordable housing development.