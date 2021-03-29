North Dakota among growing number of states giving COVID-19 vaccines to all adults

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, Minnesota opens eligibility, followed by Indiana and South Carolina on Wednesday, Connecticut and Montana on Thursday and New Hampshire and Colorado on Friday. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that residents over 30 will be eligible for vaccinations starting Tuesday, and everyone over 16 will be eligible starting April 6.

Arizona opened up eligibility to everyone 16 and up last week, but has since been dealing with an unintended consequence: Interest in volunteering at four state-run vaccination sites plummeted almost immediately. Rhonda Oliver, CEO of HandsOn Greater Phoenix, a nonprofit handling online volunteer recruitment, said since February, thousands of volunteer shifts filled up within an hour. Now many remain vacant.

“People saw it as a way to get the vaccine sooner,” Oliver said. “We anticipated a drop-off, but we just didn’t expect it to go off a cliff in a matter of 24 to 48 hours like this.”

Dwight and Kate Blint both got their first shots Saturday in Hartford, Connecticut, but it took some time and work to do it. For starters, the process to sign up online was simply too confusing, so they decided to call on the phone for appointments. But the two, both 56, with jobs in communications in the insurance business, could not spend hours on the phone. Dwight Blint’s mother, who is retired, agreed to call.