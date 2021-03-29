North Dakota among growing number of states giving COVID-19 vaccines to all adults

More than a dozen states will open vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of COVID-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans amid a worrisome increase in virus cases and concerns about balancing supply and demand for the vaccines.
States opening eligibility to anyone ages 16 and older on Monday included Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, North Dakota and Kansas. South Dakota, however, is still continuing with its current policy, which now is vaccinating those who work in professions considered "critical infrastructure."
In Kansas, where some local health officials have said they are struggling to find people to vaccinate, another 400,000 people are now eligible for shots. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has been criticized by Republicans for a slow and disorganized vaccine rollout, and she faced more criticism Friday when she announced the plan to expand eligibility. One Republican lawmaker said people with chronic medical conditions could be left behind.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has said the state will soon have enough shots for everyone who wants one, and that the challenge now is to make sure people want to get vaccinated.
Some counties in Illinois are being allowed to expand eligibility to all this week if they find doses are going unused. Meanwhile, in Chicago, the vaccine will not be available to everyone until at least May 1 because the city does not have enough shots on hand.
On Tuesday, Minnesota opens eligibility, followed by Indiana and South Carolina on Wednesday, Connecticut and Montana on Thursday and New Hampshire and Colorado on Friday. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that residents over 30 will be eligible for vaccinations starting Tuesday, and everyone over 16 will be eligible starting April 6.
Arizona opened up eligibility to everyone 16 and up last week, but has since been dealing with an unintended consequence: Interest in volunteering at four state-run vaccination sites plummeted almost immediately. Rhonda Oliver, CEO of HandsOn Greater Phoenix, a nonprofit handling online volunteer recruitment, said since February, thousands of volunteer shifts filled up within an hour. Now many remain vacant.
“People saw it as a way to get the vaccine sooner,” Oliver said. “We anticipated a drop-off, but we just didn’t expect it to go off a cliff in a matter of 24 to 48 hours like this.”
Dwight and Kate Blint both got their first shots Saturday in Hartford, Connecticut, but it took some time and work to do it. For starters, the process to sign up online was simply too confusing, so they decided to call on the phone for appointments. But the two, both 56, with jobs in communications in the insurance business, could not spend hours on the phone. Dwight Blint’s mother, who is retired, agreed to call.
“It took four or five tries, waiting on the phone for a half hour to speak to someone to be told we don’t have an appointment,” he said. “We’re talking hours.”
But the effort was smoother for University of Utah professor Bill Johnson. He said he was bracing for a time consuming and confusing experience but instead found it remarkably easy.
“We had to make the appointment online and got in two days later,” said Johnson, 59, who got his first shot at the convention center in Salt Lake City. “It took us 10 minutes to drive there, and they jabbed us two minutes after we arrived.”