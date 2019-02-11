A juvenile from North Dakota has died after a snowmobile crash Saturday night in Lawrence County.
According to a news release from the Lawrence County Coroner's Office, the crash was reported at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. The juvenile died Sunday at the Regional Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital.
Information about the juvenile, including the name, age and residence, are not being released pending family notifications.
The juvenile was a passenger on a snowmobile driven by a family member. They crashed half a mile west of U.S. Highway 385 on South Dakota Snowmobile trail 7, which is part of the Mickelson Trail that runs out of Deadwood.
South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks is investigating. The South Dakota Highway Patrol, Lead Police Department, Lawrence County Coroner's Office, Deadwood Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and Lead-Deadwood Ambulance Service assisted.