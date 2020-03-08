North Dakota upsets South Dakota in Summit tourney

SIOUX FALLS – North Dakota's Marlon Stewart hit a shot with 10 seconds to play that lifted the sixth-seeded Fighting Hawks into the Summit League semifinals with a 72-71 upset win over No. 3 South Dakota in men’s basketball action Sunday.

The Coyotes played with the lead throughout the half until North Dakota used a 10-0 run to go ahead 70-69 when De'Sean Allen-Eikens scored a put-back basket with 2:14 remaining in the game. Tyler Peterson put South Dakota back up after a pair of free throws with 1:10 left.

Neither team scored again until Stewart hit a jumper with 10 seconds left to give the Fighting Hawks a 72-71 lead. South Dakota got a shot off with two seconds left, but North Dakota got the rebound and then sealed the win from the free throw line.

Stewart led a balanced North Dakota offense with 21 points. Allen-Eikens added 14 points, Billy Brown scored 13 points and both Kienan Walter and Filip Rebraca totaled 11 points in the win for the Fighting Hawks, who shot only 36.8% from the field.

Tyler Hagedorn led four Coyotes in double figures with 17 points, with Stanley Umude adding 15. Peterson finished 14 points and Cody Kelley 12 in the loss.

South Dakota, which led by as many as 11 points in the second half, made 24 of 55 shots from the field to hit at 43.6%.

The Fighting Hawks, who are coached by former Black Hills State and Northern State coach Paul Sather, advance to play No. 7 seed Purdue Fort Wayne in the semifinals Monday, starting at 7:30 p.m MT.

