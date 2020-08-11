You are the owner of this article.
North Dakotan wins Pro Verta-Cross for first time at Jackpine Gyspies
Lee Jelinek was able to relax as he climbed the hill and secured the win in the professional verta-cross hill climbing Tuesday.

Jelinek, who's from Pisek, North Dakota, said he’s climbed the hill in this race at least seven or eight times before, but this is the first time he’s claimed first place.

“I usually get back some of my entry fees and get some of my money back, but today was special for me,” Jelinek said. “I’m usually not in the top of the class, so it feels good.”

He said he’s been riding more this summer and maintaining a “I can compete with the best of them” mentality.

Jelinek said he hasn’t figured out a routine to relax during races, but today it just clicked. He said he’s thinking about going to the Big Sky Challenge in Billings, Montana, next.

Bikers compete in the 2020 Pro VertaX Competition at Jackpine Gypsies. Lee Jelinek of Pisek, North Dakota took home first place in the race.

