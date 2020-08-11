North Dakotan wins Pro Verta-Cross for first time at Jackpine Gyspies

Shawn Widdicombe leads Lee Jelinek in the first jump during the race for first Tuesday morning for the Professional Verta-Cross at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club. Jelinek took first for the first time on the hill.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Lee Jelinek of Pisek, North Dakota crosses the finish line first and wins the the Pro VertaX competition against finalist Shawn Widdicombe at Jackpine Gypsies on Tuesday.
Grace Pritchett Journal staff
Lee Jelinek of Pisek, North Dakota, stands by his trailer after winning the the Pro VertaX competition against finalist Shawn Widdicombe at Jackpine Gypsies on Tuesday.
Lee Jelinek leads Matt Overweg in taking the corner as they race toward the hill during the Professional Verta-Cross Tuesday morning at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club. Jelinek took home first place.
PHOTOS: Pro VertaX Competition at Jackpine Gypsies during 2020 motorcycle rally
Bikers compete in the 2020 Pro VertaX Competition at Jackpine Gypsies. Lee Jelinek of Pisek, North Dakota took home first place in the race.
Dylan Varns falls off the bike while racing up a hill at Jackpine Gypsies in Sturgis during the Pro VertaX event Tuesday.
Grace Pritchett, Journal staff
Grace Pritchett, Journal staff
Jay Jelinek lines up with other bikers before racing up a hill at Jackpine Gypsies in Sturgis during the Pro VertaX event Tuesday.
Grace Pritchett, Journal staff
Joe Henderson races to the finish line at Jackpine Gypsies on Tuesday during the Pro VertaX competition.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Lee Jelinek of Pisek, North Dakota races at Jackpine Gypsies on Tuesday during the Pro VertaX competition.
Grace Pritchett, Journal staff
Colton Skorheim (left) and Shawn Jelinek (right) get ready to race at Jackpine Gypsies in Sturgis during the Pro VertaX event Tuesday.
Grace Pritchett, Journal staff
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Lee Jelinek (left) of Pisek, North Dakota races against Shawn Widdicombe (right) at Jackpine Gypsies on Tuesday during the Pro VertaX competition.
Grace Pritchett, Journal staff
Grace Pritchett Journal staff
Matt Overweg watches as Lee Jelinek meets the ground before he does in their race to the top during the Professional Verta-Cross Tuesday at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Lee Jelinek charges forward as Colten Wetenkamp falls off his bike during the Professional Verta-Cross Tuesday morning at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Mathew Johnson takes the lead after the initial jump during his race against Matt Overweg Tuesday during the Professional Verta-Cross at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Shawn Widdicombe makes his way up the hill as Ethan Wiley gets stuck in their race for the Professional Verta-Cross 450 cc Tuesday at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Jay Jelinek attempts to keep his balance as Ethen Myers falls off his bike during the Professional Verta-Cross Tuesday at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Jon Henderson and Dexter Hoenhause take off toward the hill Tuesday during the Professional Verta-Cross hill climb at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
