North Dakotan wins Pro Verta-Cross for first time at Jackpine Gyspies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lee Jelinek was able to relax as he climbed the hill and secured the win in the professional verta-cross hill climbing Tuesday.

Jelinek, who's from Pisek, North Dakota, said he’s climbed the hill in this race at least seven or eight times before, but this is the first time he’s claimed first place.

“I usually get back some of my entry fees and get some of my money back, but today was special for me,” Jelinek said. “I’m usually not in the top of the class, so it feels good.”

He said he’s been riding more this summer and maintaining a “I can compete with the best of them” mentality.

Jelinek said he hasn’t figured out a routine to relax during races, but today it just clicked. He said he’s thinking about going to the Big Sky Challenge in Billings, Montana, next.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.