North Rapid City youth transitional housing gets Planning Commission green light

A round of applause from the proponents of a North Rapid City youth nonprofit marked the end of their journey for a conditional use permit to operate a drop-in center and provide temporary housing for young adults in need.

The Circle, which will use an old church building and parish pastor’s residence at 706 E. Monroe and 722 Pine St., respectively, aims to provide resources for youth and young adults homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

The permit application was continued from the last Planning Commission meeting to allow founder Joe Barb the opportunity to meet and talk with homeowners in the area. Residents at that meeting expressed concerns over safety and the potential rise in crime. Barb and community partners like Journey On and the Rapid City Police Department clarified that a safety plan is in place to protect locals and the youth who utilize the center.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said she was surprised more residents weren’t at Thursday’s meeting because of the amount of correspondence the City received after the project was made public.

Only one person spoke in opposition at Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting. Myron Pound, a homeowner in the neighborhood, said the center is needed, but in a different part of town and a smaller building.

“This building is so large they’ll use it for other things than what they applied for,” Pound said when asking the Commission to deny the permit.

Youth Action Board member Hannah Brink, who experienced homelessness herself, testified to the Commission that this location is critical.

“I don’t know any youth that live in industrial areas,” she said. “I do know youth that live in this neighborhood.”

Project proponents also explained that the federal grant funding used for the center comes with very strict stipulations on use. Their plans submitted to the City also hold them to standards on occupancy and intended use, violations of which could see their permit revoked.

In other news, the Rapid City Planning Commission unanimously agreed to allow a mental health clinic in the historic and residential area of West Boulevard after several rounds of public comment on both sides.

The 1,448 square foot building, built in 1884, sits on a .17 acre lot at 804 West Boulevard. The City granted a conditional use permit in 1971 to allow the property to be used as a dental office, which it was until 2013 when it became a law office.

Several local residents and members of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association attended Thursday’s meeting to voice concerns about the increase in traffic to the area, as well as the “character change” to the historic neighborhood.

Planning Projects Division Manager Sarah Hanzel explained that while the building is in a historic district, it’s non-contributing, which means that a permit would have to be obtained before doing any external renovations.

“This is a major amendment. That’s a lot of traffic,” said Shawn Murra who lives on West Boulevard. “I believe it would be detrimental to pedestrian safety.”

Planning documents show the clinic will have a maximum of five employees and four patients at any given time, with no overnight stays and no controlled substances kept on site.

Kim Oberloh, one of the potential buyers, addressed the concerns and said it isn’t likely to be as busy as people think.

“A lot of my patients are telehealth,” she said. “I think that we can make this a good thing for the neighborhood.”

The project report indicates four on-site parking spaces, which will be at an angle and require patients to back out into West Boulevard traffic. Five employee spaces are being sought from the City through permit parking on Quincy Street.

The approval passed unanimously after a motion from Vince Vidal and a second from Eric Ottenbacher.