Northern Hills could get more than a foot of snow; rain forecast for Rapid City

The Northern Black Hills is preparing for the first winter storm of the season, which is expected to bring anywhere between 10 and 17 inches of snow to Lead-Deadwood and several inches of rain in Rapid City on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, a strong storm system will move from the Rockies into the northern Plains Monday night through Wednesday. It will bring a variety of hazardous weather to northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota, the weather service said.

"Actual snow on the ground will vary greatly depending on temperatures, so a little warmer means less snow," the weather service said in a Monday afternoon bulletin. "Significant liquid-equivalent precipitation amounts of one to two inches or more are likely, especially from the Black Hills into northwest South Dakota."

A winter storm warning has been posted for the Northern Hills from 6 p.m Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the expectation of heavy, wet snow. Total snow accumulations of anywhere between five to 19 inches could occur in the Wyoming Black Hills, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}