Northern Hills gets between one and two feet of snow

Jones said shovels and scrapers have been in the highest demand.

Darton Brown, assistant manager of Lead Ace Hardware, said he sold a hefty supply of shovels on the days leading up to the storm, as well as three large snow blowers on Wednesday morning. Brown said store traffic on Wednesday, though, was limited.

“It’s actually been pretty slow,” he said. “Most people have the sense to stay home today.”

As Brown looked out the window, he saw mostly stillness, interrupted by the work of snow plows.

Not everyone has been disturbed by the weather. Jones said he’d heard plenty of “lovely weather” jokes among customers in the store, noting that people in town are used to the rough weather. Brown echoed those sentiments.

“I had a call from someone this morning,” Brown said, “wanting a sled.”

Some preliminary statistics

Official precipitation totals were not available on Wednesday, but the National Weather Service collects unofficial observations from a variety of sources. Those include a measurement of 16 inches of snowfall at 12 p.m. Wednesday six miles south of Deadwood; 14 inches of snowfall at 9 a.m. Wednesday two miles north of downtown Spearfish; 12 inches of snowfall at 12 p.m. Wednesday in Hill City; 6 inches of snowfall at 9 p.m. Tuesday two miles west of Custer; 5.5 inches of snowfall at 6 p.m. Tuesday two miles east of Sturgis; and 2.8 inches of snowfall at 2:20 p.m. two miles southwest of downtown Rapid City.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.