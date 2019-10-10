STURGIS | Melissa Kohle couldn't believe she would be getting slammed by winter weather barely beyond the first week of October.
"On Tuesday, we were wearing shorts and mowing lawns," she said. "What was it, like 70 degrees?"
"Now this," she said, exerting to heft a shovelful of wet slushy snow from a residential neighborhood sidewalk Thursday morning.
Kohle and co-worker Chance Bueno of MB Tree & Landscape of Sturgis tried to stay ahead of persistent snowfall continuing while they removed 3 to 5 inches of snow that had piled up overnight for more than a dozen of their clients in the Sturgis area.
"You can see some blue in the snow," Kohle said. "That's how wet it is."
Conditions were bad enough for schools in the Meade School District, including Sturgis, Whitewood, Piedmont, Summerset and rural schools of eastern Meade County, to shutter for the day.
Schools in Spearfish, Belle Fourche and Lead-Deadwood followed suit.
Newell schools, on a four-day week schedule, also closed Thursday, but superintendent Robin Dutt posted a possible make-up day for classes on Friday "if the weather allows," on the school's website.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the storm had dropped between 8 to 8-1/2 inches in Lead, 6 to 6-1/2 inches in Spearfish and Belle Fourche and 5-6 inches in Sturgis, according to meteorologist Alzina Foscato of the National Weather Service office in Rapid City.
Temperatures were stuck well below freezing, with the hard freeze causing leaves to cascade atop the new-fallen snow.
Another 2-4 inches was forecast before the winter storm warning expires at 6 a.m. Friday, Foscato said.
“We still don’t have a storm total and the storm isn’t quite over yet,” she said Thursday afternoon.
With the first winter storm of the season looming Wednesday, residents stocked up on food and other winter supplies.
Along with the usual bread, milk and eggs regimen, shoppers at Lueders Food Center in Belle Fourche were going for cold-weather comfort foods.
“Chili was a big one,” said manager Dave Kutz.
Ingredients like beans, beef and tomato juice sold well, he said.
“And sour cream and corn chips to go in it,” he said.
“Anytime they predict a snowstorm anymore, it seems to bring people in,” Kutz said. “They were predicting it pretty heavy and lot of these people live quite a ways out.”
Manager Mike Ryan of Twin City Hardware in Deadwood said woodstove pellets and ice-melt granules were popular products during the storm.
“Anything to keep the house warm and the ice away,” he said.
Snow shovels and gloves were going well too, said Ryan, who guessed about a foot of snow fell in the Lead-Deadwood area.
It’s nice and white on top, but the ground didn’t freeze, so it’s pretty heavy underneath,” Ryan said. “And with the plows going, it’s getting pretty slick.”
Roads were generally slush-covered and slick Thursday morning throughout the area, clearing at midday, with the possibility of roads refreezing Thursday night.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said he had heard reports of a few cars in the ditch along I-90 overnight on Wednesday.
“The state was out plowing and things weren’t too bad if you slowed down and drove reasonably,” Merwin said.