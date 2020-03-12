Northern Hills scrambles to adapt to changing coronavirus situation

City, county, school and law enforcement officials, ordinary residents and sports fans in the Black Hils scrambled to keep up with a rapidly evolving situation involving the potential for spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In the Northern Hills, thoughts that the area’s relatively low population might help slow the potential spread of the virus should not be lulled into a false sense of security, Doug Huntrods, Meade County Emergency Management Director, said Thursday.
Meade County is home to a VA hospital at Fort Meade that brings in patients from wide region. Ellsworth Air Force Base in Box Elder has airmen transferring and moving about the country, he said.
“We still get national and international visitors coming through in the off-season,” he said. “We’re not quite as isolated as we might think we are.”
Thursday’s developments included a number of scheduled events involving small gatherings of people being postponed or cancelled to avoid spreading the virus.
The opening quarterfinal round of the State Class B girls basketball tournament in Spearfish saw crowds for the first session of games told to leave the Donald E. Young Center on the Black Hills State University campus, with only immediate family members of players allowed to witness the remainder of the tournament through Saturday.
The city of Spearfish late Thursday released a lengthy statement saying officials recognized the significance of the pandemic, have a plan in place, and will continue to provide services for the duration of any local outbreak.
“Spearfish is committed to the well-being of its citizens,” Mayor Dana Boke said. “We are all in this together and will continue to adapt to the conditions to best serve the health, safety, and well-being of our community.”
In Rapid City, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade downtown, set for Saturday in downtown Rapid City was cancelled, ostensibly because of weather concerns.
And the Rapid City Rush professional hockey team announced that the remainder of the ECHL regular season would be suspended.
Elsewhere the local level, officials gathered to formulate plans to deal with the potential worsening of the pandemic.
Jeff Simmons, superintendent of the Meade 46-1 school district based in Sturgis, said superintendents from the state’s larger school districts participated in an early-morning conference call to form plans of action, including options for distance learning, how to pay staff and hold events in the event schools for forced to close.
“The AA (larger enrollment) schools reviewed what other schools are doing to create some consistency in what we’re doing,” Simmons said.
The school district also met with state Department of Health officials, along with local law enforcement and health officials, including Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, Mark Schulte of Monument Health Sturgis Hospital, and Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
“The general message or tone for what we gather from the Department of Health is that it’s still local control at the school level,” Simmons said.
You have free articles remaining.
“They are encouraging us to make plans and decisions based on the professionals in the community,” Simmons said.
So far, Simmons, no one in the Meade School District has tested positive for the virus, which is characterized by symptoms of a dry cough, fever, and difficulty breathing.
But he said the school’s response could change quickly if more local residents are diagnosed with the disease.
“Everything I said right now could be different tomorrow. It is very much an evolving situation,” Simmons said.
“It’s safe to say you can expect more information from the schools,” Simmons said. “We will do our best to keep everyone informed.”
Huntrods said his department will provide other county offices with additional cleaning supplies to keep work stations, keypads, door entry push bars wiped down to minimize spread of the virus.
He said he is also keeping an eye on coming events, including a scheduled March 23 election on forming a rural ambulance district for areas outside of Sturgis.
Right now we don’t see anything changing it, but all it takes is one positive (diagnosis),” he said. “We’re thinking about these things, we’ll handle it case-by-case.
“The positive thing is there haven’t been many cases in the state yet,’ Huntrods said.
Huntrods said officials want to see what happens to COVID-19 cases once the weather begins to warm.
“Do we see these cases go away, like we see with the flu and the cold, or do they stay persistent. We don’t know that yet,” he said.
In Deadwood, Rene Larson, administrative assistant for the Lawrence County Emergency Management, said the office is working with schools, other local government entities and health care professionals in plans to contain the spread of the virus as much as possible.
“It’ll be a local response depending on what they need,” Larson said. “The schools have their own plans put together. They’ve sent them to us, and the hospitals have sent us their plans.
Larson said those plans include provisions on accommodating employees who are off sick and assisting families that need help, she said.
Schools in Lead, Deadwood Belle Fourche, Sturgis and Spearfish sent letters or posted guidelines on their websites on dealing with the illness among students and staff.
“We’re working together, planning, everybody is paying attention,” Larson said. “We’re not going to avoid it (the virus), but we can minimize it by taking precautions.”