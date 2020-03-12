Northern Hills scrambles to adapt to changing coronavirus situation

He said he is also keeping an eye on coming events, including a scheduled March 23 election on forming a rural ambulance district for areas outside of Sturgis.

Right now we don’t see anything changing it, but all it takes is one positive (diagnosis),” he said. “We’re thinking about these things, we’ll handle it case-by-case.

“The positive thing is there haven’t been many cases in the state yet,’ Huntrods said.

Huntrods said officials want to see what happens to COVID-19 cases once the weather begins to warm.

“Do we see these cases go away, like we see with the flu and the cold, or do they stay persistent. We don’t know that yet,” he said.

In Deadwood, Rene Larson, administrative assistant for the Lawrence County Emergency Management, said the office is working with schools, other local government entities and health care professionals in plans to contain the spread of the virus as much as possible.

“It’ll be a local response depending on what they need,” Larson said. “The schools have their own plans put together. They’ve sent them to us, and the hospitals have sent us their plans.