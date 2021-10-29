Northern Lights may be visible Saturday night near Rapid City, official says

A solar flare that erupted Thursday may cause a rare appearance of the Northern Lights in South Dakota on Saturday night if local weather conditions allow the phenomenon to be seen, an official with the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

Bill Murtagh, program coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado, said Friday the organization issued a "Geomagnetic Storm Watch" for Saturday after an eruption on the sun occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time Thursday.

"It was a fairly strong eruption and it produced a coronal mass ejection of material that gets shot out into space, and in this situation it's coming towards earth," Murtagh said. "We ran our models and looked at this event closely, and we do think it's going to impact us here on earth (Saturday) sometime during the daylight hours."

The Space Weather Prediction Center categorizes solar storms on a scale of one to five, with one being weak and five being extreme. Murtagh said Saturday's impact is categorized as a three, which is strong. That means the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, are expected to glow across most of the northern tier of the United States, as far south as Denver and Kansas City.

Murtagh said the best viewing opportunities will be after 10 p.m. Saturday and could last until the early morning hours of Sunday.

"What the sun did is basically shoot a magnet out into space. These big eruptions are like a billion tons of plasma gas, but also a magnetic field," Murtagh said. "With this magnet hurled at us in space making that 93 million-mile transit from the sun to the earth, when it hits the earth's magnetic field, we have two magnets coming together. There is going to be some sort of reaction, and that's what causes the Northern Lights."

In order to have the ability to see the Northern Lights, Murtagh said it is best to get away from city lights. However, local weather conditions may not allow the phenomenon to be seen.

The National Weather Service's Rapid City forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions Saturday night with a slight chance of snow, but it is possible for some of the clouds to clear off during the overnight hours.

The Journal's weather partner, AccuWeather, predicts viewing conditions will be poor Saturday night across northwestern South Dakota, most of North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Accuweather forecasts that viewing conditions will improve to "fair" from Rapid City south to the Nebraska panhandle.

The best opportunities for viewing will be in central and eastern Nebraska and northeast Colorado. Good regional viewing chances also exist south of Sioux Falls, near Vermillion and Sioux City, and south of Minneapolis, Accuweather predicts.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.