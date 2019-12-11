The South Dakota Community Foundation recently presented a $6,000 grant to support technology upgrades necessary for the Northern Plains Eye Foundation's research and overall vision screening outreach.
“This grant will fund necessary technology upgrades to allow us to continue the important work of our Children’s Vision Screening Initiative, which provides thousands of free vision screenings annually to young children in our region and related ground-breaking research into childhood vision issues in South Dakota,” said Ronda Gusinsky, executive director of Northern Plains Eye Foundation.
The Northern Plains Eye Foundation launched its Children’s Vision Screening Initiative in 2012 and subsequent research began in 2014. More than 27,000 free vision screenings have been performed and massive amounts of data warehoused. Four research manuscripts have been submitted and published in medical peer review journals with another in analysis. Technology upgrades will enable the organization to effectively store and manage increasing volumes of data.
“The South Dakota Community Foundation is proud to partner with Northern Plains Eye Foundation as they provide vital pediatric vision screenings and share data with others interested in ending vision loss,” said Ginger Niemann, SDCF senior program officer. “Children cannot be expected to perform well in school if their vision does not support learning.”