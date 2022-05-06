NRA-PVF endorses Johnson, Thune in Republican primary

The National Rifle Association's Political Victory Fund has endorsed South Dakota's U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson and U.S. Sen. John Thune in the June 7 Republican primary election.

Both Johnson and Thune received the NRA's top ranking of "A+," which the gun rights association says indicates they both have "an excellent voting record on all critical NRA issues." The NRA said Johnson and Thune "made a vigorous effort to promote and defend the Second Amendment."

Johnson is facing a primary challenge from state Rep. Taffy Howard for South Dakota's lone U.S. House of Representatives seat. Howard scored an "A" rating from the NRA, but did not earn the association's endorsement. According to the NRA, an "A" rating is for a "solidly pro-gun candidate. A candidate who has supported NRA positions on key votes in elective office or a candidate with a demonstrated record of support on Second Amendment issues."

Howard has not returned multiple phone calls, text messages and emails from the Journal seeking comment or interview opportunities over the past several months.

However, Howard's campaign emails have denigrated Johnson's voting record on multiple issues, including the Second Amendment. In an April 24 email, Howard's campaign said Johnson has a "bad record on the 2nd Amendment," and alleged Johnson "isn't willing to stand strong for the 2nd Amendment rights of our military members."

Johnson told the Journal on Friday that Howard's claims are out right false and are part of a campaign that is feeding misinformation about his record on the Second Amendment.

"You know, my opponent has been trying to tell people that she's the real gun rights champion in this race, and it's clearly not true," Johnson said. "I've got an A+ rating from the NRA. I've had 'A' ratings in the past and when they looked at these two candidates, they endorsed me and not her. And I think that's gonna be difficult for her because she's been going around telling everybody something very different."

Johnson said Howard's campaign emails floating falsehoods on his voting record for Second Amendment rights is indicative of a failing campaign.

"I think Taffy is concerned that she's not gaining any traction and is increasingly just telling people things that aren't true," Johnson said. "And this is a pretty clear example that the NRA thinks she's full of it."

Thune is facing a Republican primary challenge from Bruce Whalen, Sr., and Mark Mowry. The winner of the primary will move on to face Democrat Brian Bengs on the November ballot.

Whalen received an "AQ" rating from the NRA, meaning the NRA deems Whalen a pro-gun candidate who answered the association's questionnaire but does not have a voting record to show that support. Mowry and Bengs either refused to answer the NRA's questionnaire, or showed indifferent responses, the association said.

Thune said he appreciated the NRA's endorsement.

“I’ve been a lifelong supporter of the Second Amendment and everything it means to South Dakota," Thune said in a statement. "I appreciate the NRA’s endorsement of that commitment, which I’ll continue to defend every day I’m fortunate enough to hold office.”

The Journal attempted to contact Whalen and Mowry, but received no response.

