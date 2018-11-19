BRADLEY, S.D. — A preliminary report for a fatal airplane crash in Clark County, S.D., reveals that the aircraft crashed into the ground head-on.
John Shoemaker, 47, died in the Nov. 2 crash. He was from Webster, S.D. Shoemaker was the pilot of the Cessna plane and was the only person on board.
A witness near the accident site near Bradley heard "an airplane that seemed to climb and descend twice, followed by a loud noise," according to a preliminary report from the federal National Transportation Safety Board.
"The airplane impacted a farm area with a steep nose-down angle and a post-crash fire ensued," according to the report.
The report notes that Shoemaker was flying from Sioux Falls Regional Airport to Webster. Poor weather conditions prompted him to divert to the airport in Clark at 9:40 a.m., according to the report.
Shoemaker departed for Webster at 11:14 a.m. after talking with a friend about weather conditions closer home, about 40 miles away, per the report. It notes that Shoemaker did not have a flight plan from Clark to Webster. The crash occurred 22 minutes late.
The report did not note what caused the crash, which is still under investigation.