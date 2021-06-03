Number three at BIA law enforcement is now Oglala Sioux police chief

Young then took on leadership roles within the BIA's Office of Justice Services, serving as the director of the Indian Highway Safety Program and supervisor for the Division of Drug Enforcement. He served as the associate director, the third highest position at the OJS, for the past 3.5 years while stationed in Muskogee, Okla.

Young said he's excited to be closer to his friends and family while using his experience, especially his knowledge of federal funding mechanisms, to help his tribe.

He has plans to increase the size of the police force and number of officers in specialized roles, such as dog handlers, school police officers and drug investigators.

Another priority is "officer safety and helping them become the best police officer they can be," Young said. "So that means more training and community involvement. We’re going to do a lot of community policing and just a lot more community meeting type stuff."

The number one community concern is drugs, Young said. He said drug cases are often turned over to FBI agents and the federals court but tribal officers should use their local knowledge and connections to make arrests. He said he also wants to use data to analyze where and when drug activity occurs.