Nursing home consolidation bill approved in committee

PIERRE | A bill that would allow nursing homes to consolidate with other health care providers when they are replacing an existing facility was approved Tuesday morning by the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee.

Sen. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford, said aging nursing home facilities in rural areas with declining populations needed the flexibility to merge their services if they wanted to stay open. SB139 allows nursing homes that are replacing their facilities to “improve operations or increase services” and “consolidate, merge or join another health care or long-term service provider.”

“We’ve got some facilities that are long in the tooth,” Steinhauer said, noting that the newest facilities are 30 years old. “They are going to have difficulty surviving.”

Steinhauer said there are 16 South Dakota communities that have nursing homes but no assisted living facilities nearby. Likewise, there are 16 South Dakota communities that have assisted living facilities with no nursing homes nearby.

“We don’t have aging facilities in place in 38 of our communities,” Steinhauer said.