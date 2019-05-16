On the same day that the bronze likenesses of Presidents George W. Bush and Harry S. Truman were returned to downtown Rapid City, a City of Presidents co-founder said that a location has been chosen for Barack Obama.
Dallerie Davis said Thursday that the statue of the 44th president will be unveiled during a ceremony on July 13 at the Elks Theater in downtown Rapid City.
From there, the Obama bronze will be placed at the southwest corner of the intersection of Fourth and Saint Joseph streets, she said.
“This is the first time we’ve let the information out,” Davis said of the location near the Trinity Eco Prayer Park. “I can make it official because we’re unlikely to change it at this point.”
Also on Thursday, the refurbished statues of Bush and Truman were returned to their locations after being struck in separate traffic accidents.
The bronze of Truman at the corner of St. Joseph Street and Mount Rushmore Road was knocked askew in November after being struck by a Ford pickup whose driver had run a red light at the intersection.
The Bush statue at the intersection of Saint Joseph and Fifth streets was removed in March after apparently being hit by a car a month earlier.
Davis said both statues sustained only a few minor dents and scratches, but they still required a complete redo of the patina (finish) by Spearfish sculptor James Michael Maher.
“Once you start changing the patina, it’s like painting a wall. You just can’t change a little patch or the rest of it won’t match,” Davis said.
Maher had other projects going over the winter, including bronzes of former Gov. Dennis Daugaard and pioneer South Dakota author Laura Ingalls Wilder, and needed time to get to the repairs on Bush and Truman.
“He just had a backlog of work and just couldn’t get to them,” she said.
Thursday’s re-installment was the second for the Truman statue. In 2007, a drunken driver knocked the statue over at the same intersection.
However, wayward motorists haven’t been the only threat to the presidential statues.
In 2012, Bill Clinton's statue at the corner of Seventh and St. Joseph streets was knocked off its base. Police weren't able to determine whether a car hit the statue or someone tipped it over.
James Monroe was targeted in 2015, when someone stole his cane from his statue at the corner of Seventh and Main streets.
Now all 43 completed statues, a popular tourist draw, are in place on street corners throughout downtown.
“Everybody’s up and accounted for,” Davis said.