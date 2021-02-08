A. Byford Anderson Jr., MD

In the fall of 1951, he started medical school at the University of Nebraska School of Medicine. The following summer he was in a very serious car accident. His recovery took some time and his wife and daughter, Nancy, moved to Pawnee City to live with his parents. Later that fall his son, David, was born. He reapplied to medical school but was not accepted. He went to Creighton University in Omaha to study Science and Business. He reapplied to medical school and was accepted but had to start again as a freshman. He received his Doctor of Medicine in 1959 from the University of Nebraska. He and family moved to San Bernardino, CA where he completed his internship and one year residency in Pathology. He was admired by many for his tenacity to rebuild his life, become a family physician and care for his family.