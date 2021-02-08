RAPID CITY | A. Byford Anderson Jr., MD, 91, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Monument Hospice House, Rapid City, SD.
Byford was born July 12, 1929 in Omaha, NE to A. Byford Anderson Sr. and Reah (Dawson) Anderson. He had one older sister, Jeanne (Anderson) Zimmerman. His father and grandfather were both physicians in Pawnee City, NE.
Upon completing high school in Pawnee City (1947) he attended Monmouth College in IL, he then returned to NE, and received his BS from the University of Nebraska (1951).
He married his high school sweetheart; Donna Winchell, and they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in June 2020.
In the fall of 1951, he started medical school at the University of Nebraska School of Medicine. The following summer he was in a very serious car accident. His recovery took some time and his wife and daughter, Nancy, moved to Pawnee City to live with his parents. Later that fall his son, David, was born. He reapplied to medical school but was not accepted. He went to Creighton University in Omaha to study Science and Business. He reapplied to medical school and was accepted but had to start again as a freshman. He received his Doctor of Medicine in 1959 from the University of Nebraska. He and family moved to San Bernardino, CA where he completed his internship and one year residency in Pathology. He was admired by many for his tenacity to rebuild his life, become a family physician and care for his family.
In 1961 he moved his family to Lead, SD, when he became a practicing physician for Homestake Mining Company. He cared for many families, made numerous house calls in the middle of the night and down in the mine to assist injured miners. He was a beloved physician by his patients who were sad to see him retire after 30 years. He served on the West River Mental Health Board for many years. Byford was a deacon at the Lead First Presbyterian Church and a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City. Education was a priority for Byford and he assisted his children and grandchildren through college.
Byford and his wife, Donna, moved to Rapid City, SD, for their retirement years. He loved to bowl, snow ski, golf, exercise and spend winters in Tucson, AZ. He made a hole in one at the Arrowhead Country Club, about which he was excited and proud.
Survivors include his wife, Donna of Rapid City, daughter Nancy (Anderson) Geffre and husband David Geffre of Sioux Falls, SD, son David A. Anderson of Rapid City, brother-in-law Robert Winchell of Cathedral City, CA, grandchildren, Melissa Anderson of Englewood, CO, Shawn Anderson and wife Katie, Gainesville, FL, Nikolaus Anderson and wife Miranda of Tucson, AZ, Joshua Geffre and Katie Miller, Minneapolis, Jessica Geffre, Minneapolis, MN, great grandchildren, Jonah Anderson, Leo Miller-Geffre and Ari Miller-Geffre and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents A. Byford Anderson Sr. and Reah (Dawson) Anderson and Jeanne (Anderson) Zimmerman and her husband Charles Zimmerman.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral home in Rapid City, with burial at Mountain View Cemetery. At the request of the family, everyone please wear face masks.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for Monument Hospice House and Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.