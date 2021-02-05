RAPID CITY | A. Byford Anderson Jr., 91, died Feb. 4, 2021.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Masks are required at the family's request. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
