A. Byford Anderson Jr.

RAPID CITY | A. Byford Anderson Jr., 91, died Feb. 4, 2021.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Masks are required at the family's request. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

