Aaron Michael Gamet

Aaron was born on August 29, 1981. He was a long-awaited gift to his mom and dad. He grew up in Mitchell, Lake Norden, and Rapid City where he was active in Boy Scouts, and a variety of sports, and played base in a band. At 17 Aaron enlisted in the Army and spent time in Korea, spending Y2K in a tank ready to defend the DMZ. As a young adult Aaron had a variety of interests including bike racing, hunting, woodworking, cooking, but what he loved the most was being alone in nature, camping, and hiking. During his adult life he lived for several years in California near his dad and step-mom, and in New York City, but finally returned home to Rapid City and his beloved Black Hills.