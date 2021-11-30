RAPID CITY | Aaron Michael Gamet, 40, departed this world for a better one on October 11, 2021, in the Black Hills.
Aaron was born on August 29, 1981. He was a long-awaited gift to his mom and dad. He grew up in Mitchell, Lake Norden, and Rapid City where he was active in Boy Scouts, and a variety of sports, and played base in a band. At 17 Aaron enlisted in the Army and spent time in Korea, spending Y2K in a tank ready to defend the DMZ. As a young adult Aaron had a variety of interests including bike racing, hunting, woodworking, cooking, but what he loved the most was being alone in nature, camping, and hiking. During his adult life he lived for several years in California near his dad and step-mom, and in New York City, but finally returned home to Rapid City and his beloved Black Hills.
Grateful for having shared his life are his mother and step-father, Jacki and Alan Smoot of Rapid City; his father and step-mother, Mike and Marie Gamet of Orange County, CA; his step- sisters, Jennifer (Luke) Lester, Rapid City, Tessa Smoot, Rapid City; three nieces and three nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gabriel Gamet; grandparents, Art and Ida Jansen, Bill and Gert Carstens, and Nadine Smoot.
Interment was at the Black Hills National Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wwww.kinkadefunerals.com