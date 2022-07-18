DENVER, CO - It is with deepest sorrow that we announce our beloved son, brother, family member and friend.

Aaron Tracy Martin passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Denver, Colorado.

Aaron was born June 15, 1989, in Rapid City, SD. where he graduated from Central High School. Aaron had attended both Fort Lewis College in Durango, CO and Denver University in Denver, CO.

Aaron will be extremely missed by his father Rodney J. Martin, mother Joan S. Martin and brother Andrew Martin,along with his extended family, friends, and co-workers. His joys were being with friends, camping, snowboarding, playing soccer, along with enjoying many concerts and all the animals in his life.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Denver Colorado and will be announced at a later date.

The internment will be held in Spearfish, SD.

In lieu of flowers we hope to honor Aaron with donations and gifts for the children in the Children's Hospital, Colorado for the Kidney Center in Denver.

Donations and gifts can be given throughwww.supportchildrenscolorado.org/donate

There is an option to note Aaron's name in the gift notes at the bottom of the page.