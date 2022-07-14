FAITH - Ace Inghram, age 84 of Faith, SD, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
The funeral will be held 10:30 A.M. Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Faith. There will be no visitation. Interment will take place at 2:30 P.M. at Slim Buttes Lutheran Church Cemetery, near Reva. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Ace's funeral will be broadcast live online from his obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com