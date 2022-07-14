 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ace Inghram

  • 0

FAITH - Ace Inghram, age 84 of Faith, SD, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The funeral will be held 10:30 A.M. Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Faith. There will be no visitation. Interment will take place at 2:30 P.M. at Slim Buttes Lutheran Church Cemetery, near Reva. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Ace's funeral will be broadcast live online from his obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

20-year-old woman killed in tragic accident at Tennessee rodeo event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News